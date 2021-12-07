By Chinedu Adonu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Worldwide, have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to release the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and 19 other Igbo youths illegally detained by security agencies.

The group in a statement made available by its National Publicity Secretary, Mazi Chika Adiele, also urged Buhari to rejig his administration’s security architecture to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians and as well bridge the gap between the leaders and the led.

The group however urged South East governors to put every mechanism in place to encourage Igbo youths to fully take charge of the operational runnings of the local security outfit, known as Ebube Agu.

He regretted the “perennial failure of successive Nigerian leaders since the advent of democracy to arrest socio- economic drift, which unfortunately has placed the collective future of Nigerian youths on the slab.

“We are alarmed that since the advent of our nascent democracy, successive leaders have learnt no useful lessons from our malady.

“Though nation-building and nation branding policies are in principle available to all countries, we assert that the opportunities and potential benefits of such strategies strongly depend on countries’ historical, demographic, cultural, and socio-economic conditions.

“Nigeria with colonial legacies and a profoundly heterogeneous society, and weak economic foundations, is pertinent to identify a home grown solution in halting this drift.

“Nigeria is unfortunately at the precipice; citizens are now at the mercy of economic buccaneers whose sole purpose is to engineer clash and divert our attention from the realities of our time.”