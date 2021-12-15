…as Plantation City emerges Smart City of Year 2021

By Gabriel Ewepu

A real estate expert and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Delta Mega Trend, Prince Sam Ogrih, has emerged third time award winner of Africa’s Real Estate Personality of Year 2021.

Ogrih who has over 25 years experience in business spanning real estate, aviation, hospitality and education was conferred with the award at the annual African Housing Awards ceremony held in Abuja recently, which had over 250 players in Africa’s real estate and housing industry.

It will be recalled that he won the award back-to-back in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

As a leading expert in the nation’s housing industry, a leading national daily, Daily Independent, earlier in 2021, honoured him (Ogrih) with an award as the ‘Real Estate Personality of the Year’ including former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike, among other distinguished Nigerians were honoured with various awards on different categories.

Interesting, he has received local and international recognition for housing and real estate excellence, philanthropy as well as jobs and wealth creation.

Other awards include the ‘Real Estate CEO of the Year’ which was conferred on him at the 4th Nigeria International Housing Award, organized by the Nigeria Housing Advocacy Network, (NHAN).

He was also recently honoured by the Government and the State of Georgia, USA, with an honorary citizenship and congressional commendation; CEO of the Year by CEOs Club Network, Nigeria; CEO of the Year by CEOs Club Network, Nigeria; Business Leadership Excellence Award, by African Leadership Magazine U.K.; Africa’s Patriotic Personality of the Year Award, by The League of African Development Students, honoured by Rotary International for supporting work of the organization to improve lives.

The real estate businessman is the founder of Delta Mega-Trend, a Real Estate Development and Civil Engineering Works Company in 2009, with aim of bridging housing and infrastructure deficits in the country.

The currently the company’s ongoing real estate development in Warri, Delta State, has in the last three years recorded a significant upsurge in price and profitability for investors. It has also been rated the most extensive and safest real estate development in the South-South part of Nigerian.

Meanwhile, the Plantation City, Warri Delta State, was announced as the ‘Smart City of the Year’, by the organizers of the award for its unique Smart solutions, which combines safety, security, convenience and class.

The Plantation City, a first-rate gated community in Warri, was planned from inception to check insecurity and minimize resident’s exposure to violent clashes in Warri. The Plantation City borrowed fine features from some equally sturdy communities from around the world.