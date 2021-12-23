.

A Public Health consultant and development communication specialist, Thomas Ofem has been named the keynote speaker at the 20th anniversary of the Exquisite Royal Pearls Club

The event billed for December 30, will hold in Ugep, Cross River State and will feature a panel discussion on the theme of gender-based violence; and how to eliminate drug abuse, prostitution and other vices among the youths of Ugep.

Ofem, popularly known as Bob T, is also billed to receive the Award of Excellence by the organisation in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the organisation

Bob T is a community leader and a grassroots political activist. He is an expert in public health and behaviour change communication, an area he has achieved global recognition for.

The Exquisite Royal Pearls Club is an association of indigenous females from Ugep. It was founded in 2001 to, among other things, promote the cultural heritage of Ugep anc to contribute to her economic, social, political and infrastructural development