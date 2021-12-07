•Urge CMPG members to echo Okowa’s achievements

Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, has again commended the laudable good governance strides of the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, in socioeconomic and infrastructure developments.

The Speaker through representative, Charles Emutulu, representing Ndokwa West State Constituency, made the commendation while speaking as Special Guest of Honour at the inauguration of CMPG Executive Committee in Asaba last Thursday, saying that Okowa’s visionary leadership did not only impact on the state economy but also positively redefined transparency and accountability in governance.

Oborevwori disclosed that the healthy but independent work relationship between the legislature and the executive will be sustained to ensure that the Stronger Delta agenda is delivered unhindered.

Speaker Oborevwori, urged CMPG leadership and members to work closely with Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs of government so as to obtain facts and figures needed to project the achievements of governor Okowa, and ongoing implementation of the Stronger Delta Agenda.

In the same vein, Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Chief Patrick Ukah, said Okowa’s administration came on board with a clear vision anchored on Okowa Political Philosophy of selfless service, uncommon projects delivery, transparency and prudent management of resources, amongst others, adding that the numerous roads and other infrastructure projects executed by this administration attests to the genuine efforts of the governor to leave behind enduring legacies when his tenure teminates in 2023.

Delta Head of Service, Reginald Bayoko, while speaking, renamed the group- Coalition for Media Politics on Governance, CMPG, saying that media politics should essentially focus on good governance, so that the citizens which are the major beneficiaries can consistently reap the benefits as well as enjoy dividends of Democratic politics.

He described Governor Okowa as an upright leader, astute politician and a super technocrat committed to the development of the state, adding that in all his over thirty years in government as a civil servant, he can truly say that the Okowa administration beats all imaginations, in view of the level of accelerated development and responsible leadership.