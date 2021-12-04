*Residents hail Gov’s efforts at improving livelihoods

The Edo State Government, through the state’s Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC), has completed the 4.859km Ekosodin and adjoining roads in the University of Benin, (UNIBEN) area of Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

The adjoining streets include Ehigeagba, Osanidowonyi, Boundary and Edo Streets, as well as Main Ekosodin road and Newton Road.

In a statement after an inspection tour of the newly completed road project, the Commission’s Chairman, Pastor Kennedy Osifo said all is now set for the commissioning of the project.

Osifo expressed satisfaction with the successful completion of the road by the contractor, adding, “What has been done by EDSOGPADEC is attributed to the developmental drive of His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, whose administration is desirous of bringing dividends of democracy to all economic sectors of the state to align with the Make Edo Great Again (MEGA) Agenda.”

The Commissioner representing EDSOGPADEC on the Board of the Commission, Mrs. Omosede Obamwonyi noted that the completion of the main Ekosodin road and adjoining streets is the phase one of the project, adding, “the phase two of the Ekosodin road project, which is the entire University of Benin internal roads, has also been approved by Mr. Governor and currently under construction.”

She further stated that “the road construction project, which was awarded on May 05, 2020, was as a result of Mr. Governor’s desire to bring about relief to the residents of the area who have been suffering undue hardship due to the bad shape of the road, which made the road a death trap, as cultists and other criminals took advantage of the road condition to perpetrate crimes of various degrees.”

Commending the governor for his administration’s efforts at infrastructural development, a motorist appreciated Governor Obaseki for bringing a lasting solution to Ekosodin road and its environs, adding that residents can now go about their businesses without fear of attack.

He noted that before the road was constructed, motorists using the road had to bear the pain of taking their cars to the mechanic on a daily basis, which cost them a lot.

Residents of the community, including tricycle riders, students, pedestrians and motorists were filled with joy and expressed their excitement on the current shape of the road.

They commended Obaseki for coming to their rescue, stressing that the road was in a terrible condition and residents had to leave the environment because the roads deteriorated and became impassable.