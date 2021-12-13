…As Falae vows to respondto ex-gov’s allegations

By Dayo Johnson, with agency report

FORMER interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bisi Akande, has alleged that the government of former President Olusegun Obasanjo was reluctant to find the killers of Bola Ige.

Akande added that after Ige’s murder, a copy of the former minister’s letter of resignation from Obasanjo’s government was found in his bedroom, in Abuja.

Ige, former Attorney-General of the Federation during Obasanjo’s tenure, was killed on December 23, 2001.

In his autobiography, ‘My Participations’, unveiled on Thursday, Akande said some people in Obasanjo’s government decided to deal with Ige because of the late minister’s popularity.

The former governor of Osun state wrote: “I believe what brought problem for Uncle Bola was his charisma, his relentless pursuit of the common good and his magical popularity with the Yoruba people. I knew he might be in trouble the day I witnessed what the PDP leadership later dubbed ‘The Shame’ at the Liberty Stadium.

“I believe it was after that outing that some elements close to the president met and decided to deal with Bola Ige. The next time Obasanjo would enter that stadium was to participate in the burial ceremonies of Ige.

“There was enough evidence that the government of former president Obasanjo was reluctant to find the killers of Bola Ige.

“The man, who came hunting for us was President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ige’s friend for many years who became our relentless foe.

“He and Ige met in the late 1960s when both of them served in the government of then Colonel Adeyinka Adebayo, the second military ruler of the old West. Since then, Obasanjo had dug Ige’s path like an evil spirit. During his reign as military head of state, Ige gave him a wide berth, yet Obasanjo would not disappear from Ige’s path.”

I’ll respond to your allegations in due time, Falae tells ex-gov

Meanwhile, former Secretary to the Government of Federation, SGF, Olu Falae, weekend, promised to react to the allegations against him by Akande.

Similarly, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has vowed to expose the former governor’s lies on restructuring.

Vanguard gathered that the group would expose the lies of the national leader of the APC for denying that the party didn’t have it in its manifesto for the 2015 election.

Akande, in his autobiography, took a swipe at some Yoruba leaders, including Falae and Afenifere Leader, Ayo Adebanjo.

Speaking with Vanguard in Akure, Falae’s Personal Assistant, Moshood Raji said: “Chief Falae will react appropriately to all what Chief Akande said about him at the appropriate time.

“Chief will not rush to reply the former governor but will respond after reading the book. We will respond at the appropriate time.”

On Adebanjo, Akande wrote, among other allegations that the Yoruba leader “believed, even in their old age, that they were the only people who could have gone to the 2014 National Conference. Sir Ajayi, who was close to 90 at the time of the conference, has since joined his ancestors. Adebanjo celebrated his 90th birthday in 2018. Falae is in his 80s. Note that Jonathan paid the conference delegates generous allowances.

“Olu Falae, a trained civil servant, who, after retirement became decorated into leadership by his former military bosses, has since been trying to blindly straddle Nigeria’s complicated politics.”

