By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Ahead of 2023, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned Yoruba monarchs to steer clear of partisan politics, especially adoption of candidate for any elective political office.

Speaking at the conferment of Aare and Yeye Afurugbin Ola of the source on the Director General, International Institute of Tropical Agriculture and his wife, Dr Nterenya Sanginga and Charlotte Kurara, at the Ile-Oodua Palace, Ile-Ife, Osun State, yesterday, Obasanjo said the strength of Yoruba race is in its diverse political views.

He urged Yoruba monarchs to play fatherly role to Yoruba sons and daughters seeking political office rather than allowing themselves to be played into adopting anybody.

Obasanjo said monarchs in the region must be careful of politicians as the country heads into politicking period, saying, as traditional rulers, they must adopt every Yoruba person with political ambition.

“I want to advise that, as traditional rulers in Yorubaland, you must not dabble into partisan politics. Every Yoruba person that comes to you must be blessed and supported. They are all your subjects. They will come to you seeking blessings to become Governor, Presidents and Senators. Bless them and let them go, don’t direct Yoruba to support or adopt a particular candidate”, the former President said..

“Yoruba people don’t have same view or go same direction in politics, which is part of our strength as a race. As far as politics is concerned, even in the pre-independence era im Yorubaland, we have two strong views, the National Council for Nigeria and Cameroun and Action Group side. Also after independence, we had the same thing with Akintola’s side and Awolowo’s side.

“During the military rule we equally had two sides, we had PDP and AD. Ladoja was part of one side. Please don’t let the politicians add to your burden”.