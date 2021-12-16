By Olayinka Ajayi

STATESMEN across Nigeria have lauded Chief Akin Osuntokun, former Political Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who just turned 60 and tasked Nigerians on nation-building.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; Afenifere Leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo; the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams; Professor Anya O Anya; Erelu Abiola Dosunmu; Mr. Jimi Agbaje; Dr. Reuben Abati; Dr. Wale Babalakin; and Prince Julius Adeniyi were among eminent Nigerians who lauded Osuntokun at a public lecture themed: ‘Consistency in Public Intellectual Advocacy: Akin Osuntokun’s role in Nigeria.’

Delivering the lecture, former Presidential Spokesman, Dr. Reuben Abati, said Nigeria lost its moral compass before the military took over.

He described the celebrant as a public intellectual, who provokes debates that make the society better, adding that Osuntokun’s experience was the experience of many others like Professor Pat Utomi.

Osuntokun contributed tremendously to nationhood — Obasanjo

On his part, former President Obasanjo described Osuntokun as a true nationalist that has helped to reshape the nation’s political system.

He said: “Calling me forward to make remarks on Akin is an anti-climax but Abati said something in his lecture that Akin was a failed farmer. So, anytime anybody described me as a farmer, you know that farming is a national call to service not where you can be fulfilled like Aliko Dangote.

“Everything Abati said about Akin is very correct. I know Akin more than I know his brothers, I know him more than I know his father but as the saying goes, a fruit does not fall far from its tree. Akin served me.

“One of the things I learned from Akin is that he doesn’t pretend. Knowingly or unknowingly, Akin has made tremendous contributions to the way we live in this country. When he makes up his mind to do something, he would do it. When he said he wanted to go to Oxford, he did. Akin is so versed in Ifa, probably he could be an Ifa priest.’’

Commenting on the theme, the celebrant said: “There is no logical correlation between how the government of Nigeria emerges and vision of the intellectual communities otherwise, we won’t be where we are today.

“There is nothing any intellectual can do that is worthy of being commended and not being criticised where this government is concerned. What we always pray for is to have that positive correlation between the vision of the intellectuals and those who emerge in the political scene. So far, Nigeria seems to have been getting it wrong.’’

Chairman of the day, Governor Fayemi of Ekiti State said it was not a crime to be a public intellectual even though it is often misunderstood.

Also speaking, Wale Babalakin said: “Our greatest challenge today is the shortage of human capital. Nigeria today, has serious shortage of human capital. We should try and conduct interviews with the younger generations and we will discover that a lot has to be done to rebuild this country.’’

In the same vein, Professor Anya O Anya said: “Nigeria is a product of two historical events, first was the slave trade and the second was colonialism. Those two things changed the environment and whatever it is that our people are going to do or be.