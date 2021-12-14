…Monarchs relocating to Owerri for safety – Community leader

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- Two monarchs who were kidnapped last Sunday in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo state have spent a night in the captor’s custody.

This was as Vanguard gathered from the affected communities that the family and relatives to the affected traditional rulers of Amagu Ihube Autonomous Community Eze Acho Ndukwe and the traditional ruler of Ihitte Ihube Autonomous Community, Eze Paul Ogbu both in the Okigwe LGA, have all entered into prayers to seek for God’s intervention for their release.

Vanguard also gathered while the whereabouts of the two kidnapped monarchs were still unknown, fears have forced many of the traditional rulers from the area to relocate to the Owerri metropolis where they can be safe.

A community leader from the neighbouring communities, who pleaded not to reveal his identity said: “This story I am telling you now is very serious. Many traditional rulers in Okigwe local government area, are relocating out of their domain. Some of them are moving to Owerri town.

“There is this feeling now that the monarchs are the target. Let me tell you, they were supposed to have an emergency meeting in the local government but I was told they have suspended it and shifted the venue of the meeting to Owerri, where there is enough security to protect them.”

Also when Vanguard called the Imo state chairman of the traditional ruler’s council, Eze Emmanuel Okeke, on Monday, he confirmed that they are in a meeting and that he would get back to me.

It was gathered that the meeting was not unconnected with the kidnap of the two monarchs in Okigwe among other challenges the royal fathers are currently facing in the state.

Adding his voice, the traditional ruler of Ihim Autonomous community, in Isiala Mbano local government area, Eze Oliver Ohanwe, said: “Those who are kidnapping monarchs are not doing the right thing. They want to put fears in the minds of our brothers and sisters outside the state so that they cannot come back and celebrate in their father’s land. They want them to go into exile.

“Imo state traditional rulers are peacemakers. We love peace. We pray for progress. I want to ask when you kidnap the monarchs who pray for you to succeed and bring something good to the community who else do you want to pray for you again.

“I want to beg them to stop and let peace reign. All we want in Imo state is peace and only peace we can achieve a better Imo state.”

It should be recalled two others were kidnapped last Thursday, and one of the monarchs was murdered by the traditional ruler of Atta ancient kingdom in the Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State, Edwin Azike. While the traditional ruler of Mbutu ancient kingdom in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Damian Nwaigwe, was rescued unhurt.

This is coming weeks after the traditional ruler of Ezi- Mbieri, autonomous community in Mbaitoli local government area, 89-year-old Eze Henry Madumere, father to former Imo state Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere was kidnapped and later was freed by his abductors.