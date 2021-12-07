By Gabriel Enogholase

OBA of Benin, Omo N’Oba Ewuare 11, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering the Nigerian High Commissioner to Britain to immediately return some of the Benin artworks, which were recently returned by Jesus College, Cambridge and University of Aberdeen, Scotland to the Palace of Oba of Benin.

The president’s directive to return the Benin bronzes to the ancient palace of the Oba of Benin was made known by the Secretary of Benin Traditional Council, Frank Irabor, in a statement, yesterday.

He disclosed that the handing over of the returned artefacts would take place at the Oba place on December 13, 2021, by 11 a.m.

He explained that the event would also be used to mark the 5th anniversary of Oba Ewaure 11 on his ascension to the throne of his forebears, which was shifted in honour of late Captain Hosa Okunbo.

He said: “The general public is, hereby, invited to join his royal majesty in receiving the Benin bronze cast of Okpa ‘Cockerel’ and Benin bronze burst of an Oba both from Jesus College, Cambridge, England and University of Aberdeen, Scotland.

“His royal majesty Benin royal family and the good people of Edo State thank the president for this directive.

“This further shows that the Federal Government is the only constitutional authority to receive in custody Benin bronzes and other artefacts before being sent to their original owner, the Oba of Benin, which were recently repatriated from Jesus College, Cambridge and University of Aberdeen, Scotland to the palace of Oba of Benin.”