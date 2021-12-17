The National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund Bill (Establishment, etc.) today scaled the first reading at the House of Representatives.

Sponsored by Hon. Akinfolarin Mayowa representing Ileoluji Okeigbo/Odigbo constituency in Ondo State, the Bill, 2021 (HB.1795) was one of eight fresh bills introduced to the lower house today.

Among others things, the Trust Fund will provide sustainable source of funds for NYSC, Skill Acquisition training and provision of startup capital to Corps Members, train and retrain the personnel of the NYSC.

It will also develop Camps and NYSC formations, provide facilities therein, improve the general welfare of Corps Members and personnel of the Scheme and enhance their preparedness to effectively discharge their statutory duties of promoting National unity, integration, self-reliance and accelerated development of the national economy.

The Trust Fund will deal with graduate unemployment and strengthen the operations of the scheme in the same manner the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, the Police Equipment Trust Fund and the Petroleum Technology Development Fund aid the operations of tertiary educational institutions.

Recall that recently, the Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, called on relevant stakeholders to support the actualisation of the Trust Fund as it will reinvigorate and deepen the impact of the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme.

He said, “I am confident that the gains of the SAED programme will be enhanced if the proposed National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund becomes a reality.

“Apart from providing adequate facilities for more impactful vocational and entrepreneurship training, it will also be a sustainable source of business financing for the corps members. That way, we will be achieving greater feats in empowering our graduate youths for self-employment and wealth creation. I, therefore, appeal to the relevant authorities to support thebecausest Fund.”

The chairman, House Committee, on Youth and Sport, Adaramodu Yemi, had assured in October that the House will give the bill speedy attention when submitted for passage.

Hon. Adaramodu said when established, the NYSC Trust Fund shall handle issues of infrastructural decay and funding which have hampered smooth operations of the scheme.

The Committee Chairman also said the proposed Trust Fund will provide ‘seed money’ for graduate youth entrepreneurs after the service year conbecauseny of they are committed to the SAED programme of the scheme.

Adaramodu, however, assured that the House will continue to fight constitutionally to ensure that the scheme is sustained.

“On the fund, I want to assure that the House will expedite work to pass the bill when it gets to us,” he said.