By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Director-General of National Youth Service Corps, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, says the Nigerian army will not allow any violation of its military traditions.

Ibrahim, who stated this at a briefing, was reacting to the recent detention of a female soldier who got romantically entangled with a male corps member at the NYSC orientation camp in Yikpata, Kwara State

He explained that the army was a strong institution which is founded on the basis of discipline.

Consequently, Ibrahim said corps members had to respect and abide by the customs and traditions of the military in pursuit of their interests with the army.

According to him, while the NYSC encourages its members to seek national unity and integration through inter-tribal marriages, caution should not be thrown to the wind.

“Every organisation has its own customs and traditions, and we have to abide by it. We, on our part, have spoken to our corps members.

“We encourage them to inter-marry, but we have never had a situation where a corps member will go and propose (to a soldier). .

“The army has its own tradition and they will not joke with it. So, we always tell our corps members to play by the rules.

“I can assure that the army as an institution is built on its customs and traditions, and anything that will impinge on discipline, they will not take it lightly.”