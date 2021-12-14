



The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim Shuaibu, has again warned corps members against indulging in criminal activities.

Shuaibu gave the warning at Emure-Ekiti, Ekiti State, the closing ceremony of the 2021 Batch C, Stream II, Orientation Course on Tuesday.

Represented by Ekiti Coordinator of the scheme, Mrs Mary Chikezie, he said the service membership did not immune any corps members involved in illegality from facing the full wrath of the law.

The programme, which was observed in a low key in compliance with COVID -19 Protocols, was held at the Permanent NYSC Orientation Camp, Emure-Ekiti, in Emure Local Government Area.

“At all times, you should be good ambassador of NYSC as well as your families and institutions of graduation.

“You must be wary of acts that can soil our image, especially vices such as drug abuse and trafficking, cybercrime and Advanced-Fee-Fraud.

“Remember that your membership of the service corps does not cover immunity from the legal consequences of any wrongdoing.

“I, therefore, enjoin you to continue to be law abiding while also serving as role models for the younger ones,” the NYSC D-G said.

He, however, reiterated the commitment of the scheme to ensuring safety and welfare of corps members at all times.

He, therefore, called on corps members’ employers, especially the State and Local Government Authorities as well as traditional rulers to give necessary encouragement to the corps members.

The NYSC boss said, “I consider it appropriate to once again appeal to corps employers and other stakeholders to always accept corps members posted to them and make necessary provisions for their welfare and necessary encouragement.”

NAN recalls that a total of 1,735 corps members took oath of allegiance to serve their fatherland for the 2021 Batch C Stream II on Nov. 30, for the three-week orientation course.

