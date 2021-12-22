….. commends District Head Zauro for appointing his Vice President North West

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, has congratulated her own Vice President North West, over his Chieftaincy title, the SHATIMAN ZAURO, of Zauro.

In a congratulatory message signed by the President, Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, Blessing Akinlosotu, and made available to journalists on Friday in Abuja by his Special Assistant on Media Relations, Emmanuel Daudu, described Comr. Shafiu Abubakar Zauro as a young gentleman diligent in his activities, humble to earth, and goal-oriented.

While congratulating him, Akinlosotu beckoned on him to realise that the traditional honoured bestowed on him is a call for more selfless service to humanity.

Akinlosotu, appreciated the District Head of Zauro for finding Shafiu Abubakar Zauro worthy for the title assured him that he will not be disappointed going by the antecedents of the title recipient.