The former Senior Special Assistan to Governor Willie Obiano on Protocol Matters Abuja and All Progress Congress APC youth leader mr. Nonso Nwaebili has felicitated with the Governorship candidate of APC in the Just concluded election in Anamber Dr.Andy Uba on his birthday anniversary .

Nwaebili who led Members Of Ugobueze Support Group to the Office of Dr.Andy Uba describe him as a reliable leader.

In his remarks the State Chairman of APC Chief Basil Ejidike Who was present at the event described the celebrant as a man of few words yet so much action while thanking Mr. Nonso Nwaebili for standing out to celebrate the leader notwithstanding the temporal set back.

The chairman also Noted that it is only in times like this that you know genuine supporters and believers.

The celebrant who was full of Joy to receive the youths showed gratitude while encouraging the young people to continue to show capacity, and stay prepared because indeed the future is now.