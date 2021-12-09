By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) Thursday confirmed the successful stoppage of the Santa Barbara Oil spill at Nembe Creek in Bayelsa State.

The Commission is a statement by its CEO Engr. Gbenga Komolafe explained that oil well operated by Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company has been ‘killed’ through the professional deployment of appropriate technology and effective collaboration with all stakeholders by the commission.

Komolafe said the Commission was “proud of the efforts of all stakeholders which ensured that there was no associated fire or fatality during the period of the spill.

“In line with global best practice, the Commission will continue to monitor the containment of the spill at the site while Clean Nigeria Associate (CNA) will remain active to conclude ongoing clean up efforts”, he added.

He explained further that as the Upstream regulator, the Commission would “provide necessary oversight in the response planning by Aiteo and carry out statutory Joint Investigation Visit(JIV) once Well kill equipment has been demobilised from site.

“In furtherance of the Commissions incident management plans, Post Impact Assessment (PIA) studies will commence under the strict supervision of the Commission with an approved scope as soon as the clean up is concluded, to ensure adequate restoration of the impacted environment.

“The Commission wishes to appreciate the cooperation and understanding of the affected communities during the period of the spill”.