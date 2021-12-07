THE President of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, Prince Williams Akporeha, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State over the relative peace in the state as a result of the security strategy of his government.

Prince Akporeha spoke at Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State during the final traditional burial rites of wife of the Odiologbi of Onogbokor Kingdom, HRH Gideon Akporeha, late Queen Regina Akporeha.

The NUPENG President explained that Governor Okowa must be commended for the initiating ‘Operation Delta Hawk’ security outfit in the state which had greatly reduced activities of criminal elements and restored relative peace across the state including the highways.

According to him, “we are all aware that insecurity is a major challenge in Nigeria today.

“But in Delta state, I must say that with what I have experienced so far and available public information, Delta stands shoulder high on the security gauge.

“It is indeed very encouraging to envisage that the security situation in Delta State will continue to improve even as we countdown to the Yuletide season and beyond to enable businesses to thrive across state”.

Prince Akporeha expressed confidence that the state would reap a lot of benefits from a peaceful environment and urged Governor Okowa not to relent but devise further means to improve and attain enduring security to protect lives and properties as well as to develop the economy of Delta state.

“Enduring security is key in the process of development and Governor Okowa is on the right track by using the instrumentality of Operation Delta Hawk to attain security to build the required confidence and attract private sector investors to the Delta”, the NUPENG President added.

Vanguard News Nigeria