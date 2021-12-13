By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has condemned attack on Pinau Village in Mavo Chiefdom of Wase Local Government Area of Plateau state by bandits.

The Deputy Speaker described the attack which resulted to the death of 7 persons with several others injured as ‘inhuman, senseles and unwarranted;’ saying ‘the attackers must be brought to book.’

READ ALSO:Falana petitions police over Kemi Olunloyo’s comments on Sylvester Oromoni death

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, Wase described the killing as painful and highly regrettable, especially at the period when the people were striving hard to earn their means of livelihood, urging the people of Wase to remain calm, peaceful, law abiding.

“My sympathies are with the families who lost their loved ones in this callous act. These senseless killings are painful and highly condemnable. I pray that the Almighty God to accept the souls of all those who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident”, he said.

The Deputy Speaker also urged the citizens to continue to support measures put in place by the Federal and the state government in bringing these ugly attacks under control.