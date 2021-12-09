.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) in its 2021 National Engineering Conference and Annual General Meeting awarded HRH the Shehu of Borno, Dr Abubakar Umar Ibn Garbai Al- Amin El -Kanemi with the highest Fellowship of the Society.

The Monarch had during his service years, mentored many prominent Engineers.

The award was bestowed on the 18th Shehu of Borno and onetime Permanent Secretary Ministry of Works and Transport during the 2021 National Engineering Conference which took place yesterday in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the President of the NSE, Engineer Babagana Mohammed, described the honorary award given to the traditional ruler who is the Deputy President General of the Islamic Supreme Council Affairs of Nigeria “as the highest ever in the history of the Nigerian Society of Engineers for the past 60 years of its existence”.

Mohammed while congratulating the monarch and another awardee, also urged them to leave up to the expectations of the society.

“The Shehu has since dedicated most of his life towards mentorship of professionals, restoring and preservation of the rich heritage and culture of the Borno Empire.

“The Shehu of Borno despite the insurgency has never relented in ensuring that the rich cultural heritage of the ancient Borno empire is maintained and sustained, in addition to the peace he is always advocating for”. The NSE President stated.

In his remarks when reading the citation of His Eminence, the Shehu, The Zanna Ngamzaima of Borno who doubles as the Commissioner, Borno State Ministry of Inter-Governmental Affairs and Special Duties Engr. Mohammed Kabir Wanori praised the Shehu of Borno during the event.

Engr. Wanori gave full biography of the Shehu, his achievements, honours, services to humanity, titles and Public services to the good people of Borno throughout his life.

Our Correspondent observed that Elkanemi’s laudable achievements and stunning Bio received a resounding applaud from the August gathering at the Conference.

