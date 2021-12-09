Over the course of almost six years during which she has presided as CEO of Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited, Titi Ogungbesan has been responsible for the leadership and strategic development of the Company, championing market initiatives and ensuring the retention of SISL market leadership position; while also ensuring financial inclusion by improving retail participation in bonds traded on the NSE.



The Capital Market executive with extensive experience in financial markets and investment management garnered over fifteen years speaks to BL about market dynamics, and why she is optimistic about the growth outlook despite global economic challenges.

Over the last 3 years, foreign investors reportedly pulled out 1.64 trillion naira from the Nigerian Stock Market. How concerned should we be and why?



Yes, but it was a global trend that could be attributed to the double impact of COVID19 and a dip in oil prices. So we saw investors generally run for safety, with preference for old cash. It’s important to note that foreign investors are in the Nigerian market and I want to believe that they are going to be in the Nigerian market over the long term.



I think the most important thing is returns on investment so as long as there are opportunities in our market and as long as there can be returns on the investment they are bringing, I am sure they will be willing to take investment risk in Nigeria.

What we have seen over time is them get dividends from previous investments and they have reinvested into the market. We have seen some switches from one name to another by our investors.



It’s a sign of confidence in my opinion despite the current macroeconomic challenges, maybe not as much but we are still seeing them participating in the market. I think in long term they will still be here if there are opportunities.



Despite this, your organisation has maintained a lead in the industry in terms of transaction value. How have you driven and maintained this, especially under your leadership?



Stanbic IBTC stockbrokers are customer centric. And we have seasoned professionals that are dedicated to the customers’ needs. Our people are our greatest assets and we have used our depth of experience and excellent service delivery to focus on the customer and this has helped us to get business and maintain a lead in the industry.



We are also a part of a bigger group, which is the Standard Bank Group and we are able to draw on the strength of the parent company to provide services for clients.

In January 2020, the Nigerian Stock Exchange launched the Growth Board. Like the Alternative Securities Market (ASeM), it has performed poorly.

What are your thoughts about improving access to capital for SME’s especially considering they are dominated by women who have traditionally less access to funding and capital?



The reason it was launched was to deepen the current offerings in the market and the intention purely was to encourage small companies to leverage on the capital market to raise funds.

Before that it was difficult to access the market and it was just in a bid to simplify things and encourage them to come in.



If it hasn’t achieved its objective the main thing would be to promote awareness and campaign and ensure that the education around this segment is improved so that as many people as are in SMEs can take advantage of the offerings of this growth board and take advantage of the opportunities.

Overall, but particularly in our part of the world, there are much fewer female investors in the capital market than men. Moreso in Nigeria. What factors are responsible for this and how can the tide be turned?



From my experience personally I have seen women tend towards low risk assets and usually invest in instruments that focus more on capital preservation though with diversification benefits included in portfolios being built by women, especially blue chip companies, with good dividends that can ensure regular flow of income.



We will continue to make deliberate efforts to promote financial inclusion, awareness, education. At Stanbic IBTC we have various campaigns targeted towards promoting the inclusion of women at various levels.



We encourage women to be the best they can possibly be and try to remove any hindrances to success.

If you were in the position of the Regulator, what would you be doing differently to ensure the market plays better the role for which it was designed?

I personally believe that the success of the market would be dependent on all the stakeholders who would include the operators, the investors and the regulators.



To make sure the market plays the role it was designed for all of the stakeholders have to come to the party.



There are some factors that are within our control and there are some that are not, but the regulators are concerned with preserving the integrity of the market, ensuring the sanity of the market and making sure the participants are indeed playing their roles.



Regulators have always been proactive in engaging market participants to know what the investors needs are so that regulations can be directed along those lines.

Did you always plan to be in this industry or was it accidental? What have been the highlights of your journey? What are your thoughts on non linear career growth?



I always wanted to be in the Finance industry. I trained as an Accountant and a Chartered Stockbroker, which was the beginning of my journey into the investment world.



My educational background and career experience has helped in no small measure to broaden my understanding.

Basically the things to highlight are the opportunity to lead the largest stock broking firm in Nigeria and to ensure that leadership is maintained and we are still the go- to institution in terms of stock broking in Nigeria.

The opportunity to work with seasoned professionals that are dedicated to excellence is actually a great one for me.

Involvement in a lot of campaigns- Financial Inclusion, Thought Leadership, in the industry are also highlights of my career. The fact that I am part of an institution that is over 150 years and is still in existence is also a great one for me.



The opportunity to gain exposure both locally and internationally has been truly rewarding and a fulfilling journey so far.

For women who have to go in and out of the work world, how can they maximize their opportunities vis a vis their career ambitions.



When it comes to career paths, it’s not a one size fits all. Some people would have the opportunity of a non linear career growth. I have seen people it has worked for, exposed them to different aspects of their career and helped them to diversify their experience.

For others, it’s a linear career pattern and it has helped them to become specialists in their field. The most important thing in life is finding fulfillment in whatever it is that you are doing.

As long as you wake up every day looking forward to solving a problem. I think that’s the most important thing.

Vanguard News Nigeria