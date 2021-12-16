CREDIT: Complete Sports

Ahead of the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season, Kwara United FC of Ilorin has recruited 12 new players to fortify the team.

The new players were unveiled before the media on Wednesday at the club’s secretariat in Ilorin.

The new players are Tiza Samuel from Lobi Stars, Amaefule Chizoba from Heartland FC, Michael Bolaji from Adamawa United FC and Nwokeji Chiemeka from Warri Wolves.

Others are Tanko Mark from Basic Sports FC, Udeagha Chinedu from Wikki Tourists, Abubakar Idris from Yolvicmike Hellenic Football Academy, Murtala Lateef from Arsenal Kiddies FC and Adebambo Ademola from T. Beni Suef (Egypt).

The remaining players are former NPFL top scorer, Junior Lokosa from Simba Sports Club of Tanzania, Samad Kadri from Enyimba FC and Joel Isyaq, a goalkeeper from SGFC Athletics, USA.

The Technical Adviser of the club, Coach Abdullahi Biffo, said that the team would have no room for excuses not to perform in the forthcoming season, especially with 90 per cent players from last season retained.

He also said that the technical crew was satisfied with the quality of additions to the already existing squad, as they recruited good and committed players based on what was needed.

“We will strive to leverage on all these, and most importantly, the support of the government and football lovers in the state to achieve our targets this coming season, as we plan to build on the achievements we had last season.”

On the first match of the season against Dakkada FC, Biffo said that it would be a tricky and crucial encounter, considering that Dakkada is a good and consistent side, and not underdogs.

The club’s Captain, Chris Nwaeze, thanked the management and coaches for the preparations so far, pointing out that the players will be ready for the challenges.

He urged the management of the team to sustain its welfare system.

Earlier, the Chairman of the club, Kumbi Titiloye said that Kwara United FC will as much as possible, approach every game professionally, adding that the target was to surpass the records achieved last season.

According to him, we want to be professional as much as possible in our engagements on and off the pitch, and want to do better than last season, and that can only be possible with the support of all of us in the state and beyond.

While delivering the state governor’s address, the Executive Chairman of the Kwara State Sports Commission, Malam Bola Mogaji, said they appreciated the club’s performance last season, and expects improvement.

“Kwara state government is fully committed to the cause of Kwara United Football Club, and will always be ready to do whatever would be needed to assist the club, especially in the new season, hoping that the team will reciprocate the gesture with good results.(NAN)

