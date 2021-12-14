Novarick Homes and Property Limited is set to redefine the Nigerian property market with its upcoming open house event for one of its estates named Ruby 1.

According to the company, the event which is set for Wednesday, December 15th and Thursday, December 16th, 2021 is free and will give guests an exclusive and immersive walk-through of Ruby 1 apartments, situated in Ologolo, Lekki, Lagos state, showcasing the new building top-class designs in all its splendor.

In a statement to the press, Noah Ibrahim, the Chief Executive Officer, Novarick Homes stated that Ruby 1 was launched in June 2020 to challenge the current standard in today’s construction market and redefine sustainable living with smart building that optimizes spaces and perfect interior finishing to a heightened comfort.

“When we started the construction of Ruby 1, we carried out our due research on the audience we were building for and we are proud to say that we have successfully built the ideal home for them. We were very meticulous and intentional about every design and brick that went into Ruby 1, and it is on the wings of that success that Ruby 2 and 3 was launched,” Ibrahim explained.

“It is an exceptional development and outrightly the best value for money invested. The location is premium, which makes It a perfect investment option for all classes or investors to generate returns, be it from annual rentals or shortlet services.

“From the location to the quality of construction and even the price, we have definitely surpassed our clients’ expectations, which is why we have decided to take people on a tour to see the top-class design we have built for them. Ruby apartment is already generating great enthusiasm among home seekers and investors and this is a dream come true for us at Novarick Homes. We are grateful to God for this huge impact,” Ibrahim stated.

Explaining the unique features of the project David Dolapo, the company’s Head of Marketing stated that all units at Ruby 1 comes with pre-installed solar panels and inverters, and certain measures have been taken to conserve power and water to prevent wastage, which are in line with the company’s commitment to promote sustainable living.

He further communicated Ruby 1 as a collection of 1 bedroom and 2-bedroom apartments, with each of the apartments featuring exclusive design characteristics, yet all sharing endearing attributes of effortless beauty and perfect welcome-home persona.

“We can’t wait to showcase this beautiful project, it is a taste for minimalism and an appreciation for space, lightening and overall comfort. We will be treating attendees to a tour around the building with some light refreshments and networking on Wednesday and Thursday. The two-day open house event is from 10am- 4pm. It promises to be fun, insightful, engaging and very impactful.” he stated.

Novarick Homes and Properties is a real estate development and investment solutions firm established in 2018 with affordable residential properties in the Lekki and Epe district of Lagos, with a vision to make home ownership affordable and accessible in the country.