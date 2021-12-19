BY CHARLES KUMOLU, DEPUTY EDITOR

The protests against insecurity witnessed across some northern states last week on the #NorthIsBleeding platform left the impression that, at last, the North has come to acknowledge the existential threat it faces.

Giving insights into this reawakening of sorts, spokesman for frontline northern group, Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, Sulaiman Abudulazeez, in this interview, demands emergency rule in five states. He also says international conspiracy could be one of the factors fueling the current security challenges. Excerpts:

The #NorthIsBleeding protest by Northerners is viewed as belated given that banditry had been a major challenge to the North long before now…

From the outset, I would like to make it clear that contrary to what was reported, we at the Coalition of Northern Groups ,CNG, never protested nor in the actual sense of conducting or joining in any of the street processions that took place in places within the week.

Rather the CNG was conducting separate stakeholder meetings in the three zones of the North at the end of which conclusions were reached according to the individual peculiarities of each zone.

These stakeholder meetings were held first in Gombe in the North-East, then Niger in the North-Central and rounded off with the North-West in Kano. I think we are associated with protest processions because the Kano version coincided with the timing of protests of many kinds by some groups across the states. In my view, protests, whether timely or belated, may not necessarily be the path to an enduring solution to the situation at hand. Besides, most street protests have the potential of further complicating the already complex situation and exposing communities to further risks and hardships while providing cover for the perpetrators of these crimes.

It can be understood that people are legitimately angry but if we want to hear the truth, we must also admit that most street processions are organised and sponsored by certain powerful political interests bent on bringing about greater conflicts as a buildup to their 2023 ambitions. This is time to put aside sentiments and tell ourselves the truth from which if we deviate by attributing political, tribal, or religious sentiments to the conflicts, we risk dying.

To some, what’s happening in the North as regards the protests is a reawakening. Why did it take the North this long to make a major statement on the collapse of security in the region?

That is another pedestrian misrepresentation. Traditionally, Nigerians have become known for clumsy handling of otherwise serious issues by deliberately not seeing and treating them as collective national concerns that require collective national resolve to fight them. And in most cases, it is this vacuum that is exploited by criminal elements. Even from your question, one can see that most of those living outside the North believe that this is mainly a northern and not national problem that must be handled by northerners alone. I think we should by now begin to grasp the reality that national problems such as the ones we are faced with should not be handled with levity or condescension.

Neither should they be seen as affecting only one region or state or, for that matter, one ethnic group or the other. On the contrary, such challenges are cross-national issues that every one of us bleeds from, regardless of where we live or come from.

For this reason, all the various social and security challenges across the country must be confronted collectively with the entire will and resolve of the nation behind the efforts by the authorities. Failure to do so will mean that every effort made in isolation will defeat all our endeavours, and render our task more difficult and futile.

Nigerians must borrow from the examples set by democratically advanced nations of the world who, when faced with national disasters of any kind, quickly put aside whatever differences and rally around their leaders to deal with them. Every one of us must, therefore, become a stakeholder and a committed actor in this struggle to free our society and our country of this hazardous and debilitating problem.

It is also believed that what is regarded as the North’s penchant for supporting anything considered theirs in all circumstances is responsible for the wanton killings in the region…

That of course can be a contributing factor when looked at more deeply and dispassionately. If by this it means, the North supports every leader from the North, I will certainly dispute it because such attitude is a general Nigerian phenomenon. We are yet to agree to see national leaders properly as such. Instead, we look at them and relate with them in terms of their regions or ethnicity, in some cases even religion. We tend to deploy our regional, ethnic, or religious biases on matters that have to do ordinarily with national leadership.

The North is even way more liberal in this regard. We must remember that just in the recent past, we had a situation where the Niger Delta was addressing our country’s President as their son, not minding that he came to power first through northern pressure mounted against its son and subsequently through majority votes from the North. At another point, we voted massively for the late Abiola, a South-Westerner against one of our own.

NADECO

And most of us can recall that the North was actively involved with the struggles of the defunct National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, against a leader who was from the North. Northerners were active participants in the campaign against Abacha. Another northerner spearheaded the struggle against the then-ailing President Yar’Adua and paved the way for the emergence of Jonathan through the Save Nigeria Group.

Lest we forget, the North has never been known for playing sole regional politics since the First Republic. Rather, we always participate in the mainstream. But other sections of the country are known for advocating openly for instance for Igbo presidency to the extent of threatening secession if they fail to achieve it. But if by this question, you mean providing some cover for criminal elements at the community or household levels, I cannot dispute that. For instance, at the beginning of the current crisis, I can say that every community and every household knew members with criminal tendencies but refused to expose them.

Even now that the conflict has escalated, most communities in the North-West speak in hushed tones of suspicious activities and alliances of many political, traditional, religious and other community leaders, individuals or groupings with the bandit groups. They lack the courage to move against them which is why the problem is entrenched today.

Most of the informants and beneficiaries of the profits of kidnappings live in our midst and in most cases, are people known to the communities. For instance, in some states, traditional leaders and politicians and even top state actors have been severally fingered in connection with most crimes being committed around them. Unfortunately, perhaps for some personal political expediency, the matters never get beyond sacking them.

The people of the North-East committed that mistake in the early stages of Boko Haram and paid dearly for it before they began to move against those among them who were part of the crimes committed, removed the shield, and participated in the military operations so that at present, the environment in Borno State is more secure than most states in the North-West and North-Central.

Northern leaders including state governors are known to have said bandits constituted lesser evil when compared with secessionist agitations in the South West and South…

If actually any leader, especially a state governor, is that unscrupulous as to have suggested such support for criminals who kill, maim, and destroy and breach the sanctity of human life at will, then he should be held responsible as the sponsor of their actions.

Just recently, an Islamic preacher in Sokoto took the bold step to expose the cordiality that exists between government, some top politicians in the state and community leaders with leaders of the criminal groups, yet no action is taken yet by the federal authorities or the public for that matter. I have not really heard or come across the statements you refer to, but if actually they were made, as you said, by governors of states, then they must certainly be called to by the federal government and the public. That must be the most irresponsible statement to expect from those who pose as leaders of a people in distress.

Some sections of the public said the protests have exposed the insincerity of the core North to some sections of the North. They cited Benue, Plateau and Southern Kaduna where suspected herdsmen allegedly carry out attacks against rural dwellers without outrage from those protesting today. How do you react to that?

I told you that the major problem debilitating against the whole of Nigeria is this sectional feeling. The killings are still going on in those parts of the North you mentioned. Instead of those floating this sectional reasoning to seize the opportunity presented by the current efforts from other equally estranged sections of the North, they are bringing their set of biases against it. I don’t really see how that would help them or anybody else for that matter. And as I have already said, the protests are largely counterproductive, and this attitude has confirmed it. Rather than strengthening the collective resolve to confront the challenges and threats we share, the protests appear to bring about a fresh rift in northern society.

Do you think the Buhari administration has a solution to banditry in the North?

In its way, just like every other government, it might have, but certainly, no solution will work without our collective national resolve behind it. I would rather say, Nigerians, not Buhari, must work to bring an end to the current security situation from which the whole nation is bleeding. This is however not disputing the apparent incapacity shown by government which might not be unconnected with internal and external sabotage.

First, there is the major factor of self-serving, unpatriotic political actors who are mainly focused on the power play in 2023. For instance, it is irritating for a politician from one of the most endangered states who is being accused of taking part in the pillage of the defence budget by the previous administration, to now attempt to take advantage of the gullibility of the confused public and accuse others of corruption. It should not be difficult therefore to understand that the escalation of these attacks that have left untold numbers of dead and displaced persons are symptoms of the disquiet in the country that has been exacerbated by political opportunism and corruption that are now fighting back the system.

It is aimed at rendering the country practically ungovernable. State governors in the North are also largely responsible for the escalation of the crisis and they appear not willing to adjust to reality on the ground. There is also the international dimension with the growing conviction of foreign involvement and active connivance of internal collaborators in the crises facing Nigeria as a whole. There is the conviction that the current scenario unfolding all over the country was hatched several years ago in more than three capitals of the world.

If Buhari must succeed, he must improve the number of boots on the ground, which are at present grossly inadequate. This should be followed by the federal government availing itself of available legal windows to impose emergency rules in especially the frontline states of Niger, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna. The present governors should be replaced with military administrators until conditions improve significantly. He must also urgently take steps to anticipate and checkmate the manoeuvres of the multinational interests and their local collaborators. Buhari must make it clear to those foreign powers that Nigeria, just like any other democracy, would not be disposed to threats by either internal or external aggression.

A northern group had sought southern support for the protests, but many Southerners feel the North had an opportunity to protest against banditry with #EndSars but lost it to religious and ethnic sentiments. Do you agree?

This is another misrepresentation because long before the #ENDSARS, there were protests against insecurity in the North, which were coordinated by the CNG. Rather than queuing into the insecurity protests to give it a national voice, the South selfishly came up with the #ENDSARS protests that primarily targeted a particular unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

And when, unfortunately, the #ENDSARS protests assumed a different face and turned into violent acts and violations against the nation’s defence and security assets and indiscriminate attacks on northerners, the CNG withdrew its protests to avoid exposing the North to greater dangers. Besides, I don’t see how those protests which were singularly meant to achieve the ending of SARS could have helped the northern situation.

As things stand, who will save the North?

God, and God alone. Time has come for all of us to look inwards, assess our shortcomings with regards to moral rectitude, repent and then pray for divine support. Surely, the situation has gone beyond human comprehension. As in the biblical warning to the evil and adulterous generation not being able to receive salvation, Nigerians must own up to their individual and collective shortcomings and seek salvation and deliverance from God.

