Senator Orji Uzor kalu.

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has been dragged to court for not declaring his interest to contest for the President of Nigeria in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The suit with case number BA/331/2021 was filed by Comrade Aliyu Ladan and Lawan Abdullahi before Bauchi State High Court 3 and was presided over by Justice Mohammed A. Sambo.

Meanwhile, Justice Sambo ordered the plaintiffs to serve Kalu with the originating summons in Abuja outside the jurisdiction of the court while adjourning the suit to 27 January 2022 for hearing.

Addressing journalists in Bauchi after the adjourned case at the weekend, the plaintiffs claimed that they were in court because ‘only Kalu can rescue Nigeria from the deep suffering that Nigerians are going through’.

ALSO READ: Orji Kalu urges APC to postpone convention

“We know his capacity to change our situation. Because of his laudable achievements and leadership capacity, we entered in to agreement with him on 2nd February 2021 that he will contest for president but he has been reluctant to declare his interest.

“Kalu has deep relationships with all Nigerians and he never disappointed in anyone. He also has many businesses across north and southern parts of the country. He is one person we can trust because he is a man of his words.He is a presidential material with experience in the private sector, executive and legislative arms of government.

“We are in court because we want Kalu to respect our agreement to contest for President of Nigeria come 2023. We want the Court to compel Kalu to declare his interest to run in the 2023 General election as a presidential candidate under the platform of APC or any other party,” they said.

The group further urged the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to commence a process of adopting him as the sole candidate of the party.

Vanguard News Nigeria