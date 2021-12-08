A group of young Nigerians under the aegis of Yahaya Bello Network (YBN) on Tuesday appealed to Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to run in the 2023 Presidential race to enable the country achieve desired peace and robust economic development.

The group, composed of young people from the North-west and North-central zones of the country, besieged the state capital Lokoja in a town hall meeting.

The National Chairman of YBN and the convener of the town hall meeting, Abdulamart Mai Kwasherwa, from Kano State said the Network was out to ensure actualisation of “Not Too Young To Rule” Act and as well to appeal to Governor Yahaya Bello to contest the 2023 President race as the youngest contestant.

Mai Kwasherwa noted that the governor had proved his mettle as a capable leader in Kogi and also has the capacity to lead the country to the promised land.

“Many elders have led this country but we are yet to reach our destination in terms of development and this time around we want a young and dynamic leader in the person of Governor Yahaya Bello to contest the presidential election so that inject new knowledge and ideology into the governance of the country” he stated.

The convener of the meeting who said that God had blessed the people of Kogi State for giving them a leader in Governor Bello noted that the leadership style of the governor is very rare in the country.

“God has blessed this state with a pragmatic, detribalised leader and the youngest governor in Nigeria. I have never seen a leader that cares so much about the welfare of youths and women.

“He has the largest number of youths in his government far more than any other state Governor in this country and this is the type of a leader we want as president who will weave the six geopolitical zones together for the purpose of unity and prosperity” he said.

Kwasherwa also commended Governor Bello’s stance on the Covid-19 and efforts in securing the state.

“There was massive insecurity in the state before he took the mantle of leadership and today due to his tireless effort and commitment to security issues, Kogi is one of the safest states in the country.”

The Chief of Staff, Abdulkarim Jamiu Asuku, who represented the governor at the occasion lauded the effort of members of YBN for organising the town hall meeting in Lokoja , Kogi State.

He noted that going by fairness, equity and justice , the North-central zone since 1999 has never tasted the position of Vice President and President, stressing that 2023 ought to be for the zone without any eyebrow from other geopolitical zones.

The Chief of Staff however told the multitude of the youth that at appropriate time the people’s governor will make his intention known and he assured them that Governor Bello he knows will not disappoint the youth.

“His Excellency Governor Yahaya Bello feel your concern toward the leadership of this country, the governor will soon make his position known to Nigerians” he assured.

Also speaking, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello, Kogi State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said history was being made in Nigerian political terrain with the youths now taking their destiny in the hands to support one of their own to move the country to the next level of development.

The APC Chairman said that Yahaya Bello presidency would ensure adequate reward for hard work, excellence and dedication adding that the country’s leadership over the years had lacked a good rewarding system.

Hon. Ahmed Mohammed, Deputy Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly commended the convener of YBN for the evolution of the group cutting across states in Nigeria.

“Our priority as Kogites is to see Governor Yahaya Bello becoming the next President of Nigeria because of the quality leadership in him which he has demonstrated in Kogi State.

“With him at the helm of affairs of this country, the Nigerian dream will come true. Our body language, thinking and dream is Yahaya Bello and our dreams shall come true and become a reality.” he prayed .

Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Dr Folashade Arike Ayoade described the aspiration of Governor Yahaya Bello as timely in view of the prevailing challenges assailing the country.

However, the town hall meeting also featured the inauguration of the Kogi State executive council of the YBN.