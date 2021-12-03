.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

YOUTHS in the northern part of the country have flayed what they termed as ‘politicisation of recent oil spillage at Nembe, Bayelsa State, warning those behind it to desist.

The youths under the aegis of Association of Northern Youth Group, who spoke through the convener of their group and President, Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, Kabiru Yusuf, said even as the spillage was an unfortunate development, it should not be politicized.

Yusuf, who noted that experts were already in the group to handle the situation, said those with an inadequate understanding of the issue should not create distractions as a result of their ignorance of the subject matter.

Recall that recently, the OML 29 Well 1 platform, which is operated by Nigeria’s largest indigenous oil firm, Aiteo Exploration and Production Company Limited (AEEPCO), a JV with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), experienced a wellhead gas/crude blowout.

While commending Aiteo on what he described as its quick intervention in the ugly situation, Yusuf said the technical containment measures and quick intervention by highly competent foreign-based technical experts with experience in managing emergencies of this nature, helped in arresting the situation.

Hear him: “The firm has since mobilised to ground zero and has fully deployed measures to contain the leak including an effective fast-track spill recovery programme. In addition to this has been high level, community targeted community-targeted measures that has been providing provide relief and health-related support to those immediately affected.

“But for some wholly incomprehensible reasons, several forces have equally deployed their armaments to smear and damage not only the image of Aiteo, but its quite considerable efforts. From peddling specious information that the spill has led to losses in excess of two million barrels, some have alleged that over 500,000 barrels were spilt, while some have suggested figure stupendous loss of some 200,000 daily.

“Despite efforts by Aiteo to professionally contain the spill in Nembe, some see this incident as an opportunity to attack the company. Some interests are even, curiously, putting out old spill videos to create a negative false impression of the extent incident.

“It certainly cannot be overstressed that what is playing out appears like well-choreographed intrigue at work to undermine Aiteo and besmirch ongoing efforts to contain the leak and mitigate the impact on communities around the location of the well.

“Even Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State who is not a petroleum engineer has demonstrated a disturbing disposition to his contributions to the public discussions by misguidedly alleging impossible scenarios.

“Douye Diri is a 1990 Bachelor of Education and Political Science graduate from the University of Port Harcourt with no previous knowledge, experience, or involvement in either oil production or the environment. Yet he has manfully opined that the Nembe spill is worse than the Gulf of Mexico spill. From a person in authority of such elevation, this is extreme misinformation stemming from willful ignorance or dark motive.”

