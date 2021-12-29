The Nigerian Military has recorded renewed success in the war against terrorists and bandits in recent times in Sokoto, Borno, Zamfara, Kaduna, and other states in the North East according to the Northern Youth Network (NYN).

The spokesman of the group, Mallam Abdulrahman Ahmed commended the Nigerian military and other security agencies involved in the fight against terrorists in the country in a statement sent to journalists in Abuja.

He particularly commended the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) for properly coordinating intelligence and sharing same with the armed forces which he said, led to precision in the ground operations and airstrikes by the air component of the operation Hadin Kai.

The group maintained that the success of the war in recent times war against insurgency is a result of the intelligence gathered, adding that it has yielded positive results.

Part of the statement read:

”Recently, the Air Force supported by ground troops dealt a deadly blow on the terrorists and bandits, destroying their camps, armoury and eliminating several of them including their top commanders and their families.

”This kind of success would not be possible except for the impeccable intelligence gathering by the DIA.

”The success of the airstrikes can be seen in the bombardment of the compound of a notorious bandit leader, Alhaji Zaki in Bayan-Magari Forest Birnin Magaji In Zamfara state. An attack that led to the elimination of all members of his family.

”The military has also arrested several other bandits informants and many others supplying drugs and other logistics to the terrorists. A large number of insurgents have surrendered to the military in the last few months.

”The aforementioned success can only be achieved through intelligence gathering and processing into actionable intelligence for the conduct of operations.”

The group while commending the security forces tasked them to garner the needed cooperation and synergy to finally defeat criminality and restore normalcy in the affected areas.

