By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

The North East Chairman and Commander of Hunters/ Vigilantes (Sarkin Baka) based in Hawul Local Government Area of Borno state, Alhaji Shawulu Yohanna have arrested some Boko Haram food suppliers with recovery of N6.050 million in their possession. Sources told Vanguard.

This is as concerned people of Hawul and other communities of Garkida town of Adamawa state, namely: Ishaku Yakubu, Mohammed Madu, Isa Mwajim and Peter John have called on the Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume and the Chief of Army staff, General Farouk Yahaya to immediately deploy troops of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ to those axis to protect lives and property as the yelutide fast approaches.

Recall that Hawul and other surrounding communities have been without military formations since the beginning of the Boko Haram crisis, which led to soft target of attacks that took place in Azare, the Council headquarters and other communities of Garkida on 26th December 2020, living some innocent civilians dead with destruction of Divisional Police Station and other residential houses by suspected terrorists.

In that attacks, Sarkin Baka, Yohanna and his men repelled the attack thereby eliminating scores of the insurgents.

According to a reliable source in Hawul who spoke to our Correspondent at the weekend, the arrest of the Boko Haram food suppliers and recovery of over N6 million was coordinated by Yohanna at the fringes of Sangere community bordering Tashan Alade, Sabon Gari and some parts of Askira Uba council area where Brigadier General Dzarma Zurkusu and four other soldiers were ambushed and killed by terrorists during operations in the theatre last month.

“The North East Chairman of Hunters, Alhaji Yohanna and his team did a wonderful job this week. They acted on an intelligence information that were given to them by some farmers.

“The farmers volunteered and hinted Yohanna that they usually sighted a truck conveying food items into the fringes of Sangare village. If you are in Sangare, there are roads that will link you to some parts of Sabon Gari in Damboa Local Government, the other road will take you to Askira- Uba axis or Garkida and even to Hawul Local Government Area.

“Upon recieving the information, Yohanna mobilized his team and stormed the spot in the evening. Luckily, the team sighted the vehicle after its owner was about to hand over the food items to the terrorsists, they (Hunters) engaged them with fire and captured the driver and some other two occupants, while the terrorists fled having known the terrain better than their suppliers.

“After arrest, Yohanna interrogated the driver and the two occupants and they admitted that they have been supplying Boko Haram with food items for quite sometime from Taraba state. They also told the hunters that they do supply even the Commander of Kidnappers in Taraba with food items.

“As it is, Yohanna and his team have already handed over the suspects to the Commanding Officer of the 231 Battalion, Biu in Borno state for further action”. The Source narrated.

