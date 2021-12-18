By Ikechukwu Odu

Non indigenous staff of the Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu, in Enugu State, under the aegis of Non-Enugu State Indigenes’ Association, NESI, has honoured the Provost of the College, Dr. Pauline Ngozi Ikwuegbu, with Excellent Performance Award for her laudable achievements as the Chief Administrative Officer of the institution.

The Association which was formed to assist in the growth and development of the College, said the Provost’s recognition was hinged on her aggressive infrastructure upgrade and promotion of staff welfare in the institution.

While speaking shortly after the award presentation at the 350 Capacity Auditorium, FCEE, during the 1st end-of-year get-together of the Association, weekend, the President, Pastor Monday Aribido, said “NESI honoured the Provost of this College today because of her outstanding performance and doggedness. The speed with which she goes to Abuja to attract development projects here is laudable. Since the inception of her administration, over 15 buildings and structures have sprung up and works have been going on nonstop. She has improved on facilities in various departments, laboratories and schools.

“Since the inception of this College, we have not seen any Provost with this record of outstanding achievements. That is why NESI, decided to recognize and encourage her to do more by giving her this award of Excellent Performance.”

The President who was represented by Comrade Paul Emeka Obi, also said that NESI was not formed to antagonize the indigenous people of Enugu State who are staff of the institution as wrongly being speculated in some quarters, but to use its wide network of membership drawn from other states of the federation to attract development projects to the College, and also work in synergy with the indigenous staff in promoting peaceful coexistence.

In her remarks, the Provost of the College, Dr Ikwuegbu, thanked members of the Association for laying foundation for peaceful co-existence of workers and for promotion of development in the institution.

“By my place of birth, I am already a member of NESI, I belong here because I am not from Enugu State. I thank the members for setting the pace for peace in this College. Since I came to this school three years ago, I have not attended any party or seen any group celebrating one thing or the other. It has been petition here and there, it is either I am in EFCC, ICPC or Abuja, responding to petitions. But today, NESI has broken the barrier and the yoke by being the first group that has come up with something like this. You have done well. I am happy with this arrangement, let others follow suit. Today, l will join you to rejoice, make merry and express love and deep affection to one another and that’s what the season requires,” she said.

She equally pledged to continue promoting the welfare of the staff and the institution at large.

The Deputy Provost of the College, Pascal Onah, who was equally honoured during the event described NESI “as a metaphor of everything that is pleasant, unique and goodwill.”

He equally said that the efforts of the Association in entrenching peace and development in the institution and its supports for the administration are already bearing positive fruits.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of awards to deserving personalities.