By Benjamin Njoku

It’s festive time again and Nollywood stars like other people on the streets are getting ready to paint the town red.

While Christmas has become merrier for the likes of sultry actress Nuella for her accomplishments during the outgoing year, pretty Shirley Igwe is hopeful of a successful year ahead even as she confessed not meeting up with her million-dollar target as return on investment this year.

Igwe, who started her career as a producer before veering into acting, admitted that she fared very well this year despite not meeting her expectations.

She wished her fans and friends a jolly Christmas and prosperous new year, revealing, however, that she would celebrate Christmas with her family in her country home.

As she put it “I haven’t seen them throughout this year.

“The actress is excited to reunite with her family after missing them for a long time.”I would say God has been faithful to me this year, I did very well. The greatest gift is the gift of life, I am alive and his grace is evidently around me so I am thankful.

“Although I didn’t meet my target for the year which was $200billion but, we move on..”, the actress said.

Like Shirley Igwe, actress Nuella Ndugbogu is not ready to exchange her happiness for anything this festive time.

The beautiful actress said she can’t wait to put on her party shoes as she has worked tirelessly this year to switch off and observe some rest.

“I plan to have an enjoyable Christmas… I’ve worked so hard these past months… it’s time to just chill and have fun,” Nuella noted.

While she has a lot of social events lined up, the actress, however, disclosed further that she would take some days out to be indoors to observe some quiet moments as she plans for the coming year. But for Uche Iwuji, she has no plans to travel out of the city.

“I’m not travelling for Christmas. I will be celebrating the special day with my family in Lagos,” the actress said.

Actress Etinosa Idemudia, who’ known for her online comedy skits can’t wish for anything more this year, than the welcoming of her bundle of joy alongside gaining her first-ever international recognition after emerging winner of the Best Actress in a TV series for her role in the Charles Inojie directed ‘Blood of Injie” at this year’s Hollywood and African Prestigious Award.

Though the actress was heartbroken this year as she lost her father to the pangs of death, she’s, however, grateful to her maker for her rare accomplishments. She enthuses: “I’m staying home with my family”.

Similarly, Treasure Daniels, who got married to her American husband last year, revealed that she would be celebrating Christmas with her father and mother-in-law.

Christmas, she notes “is more special when we spend it in more interior communities with plenty of people to feast on the same table with you. It’s more fun.”

“This Christmas is a special one for me because we will be travelling to spend it with my in-laws. We would be travelling with our own vehicles so there is no COVID travellers scare,” she added.

While wishing her fans a merry Christmas and prosperous new year, on the rise actress, Daniella Nsisong who’s basking in the euphoria of the successful release of her latest movie, “Queen Season 1”, said she would be found anywhere it’s happening.

“Anywhere wey enjoy dey na dia I go pin. Outside always,” the actress said. In the same manner, sexy Boma Tubonimi Arinyedokiari will be in Abuja to celebrate Christmas with her loved ones.

The actress said she would stop at nothing to have a swell time today. Wishing her fans God’s guidance and protection, she advised everyone to be extremely careful while the celebration lasts.

Nollywood hunk, Nosa Rex is a doting dad and husband who loves to spend time with his family when opportunity presents itself.

Having had a tight schedule throughout the year, shuttling between Lagos and London and shooting back to back movies, it’s time to unwind. And Nosa is ready to hit the streets to celebrate like never before.

According to the actor, “the outgoing year has not only been fulfilling for me, but also, it has helped me to flourish in my newfound love for online comedy skits.”

