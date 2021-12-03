By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

An organization responsible for global networking, brand positioning, events and promotions, Gaze production has organized an annual Merit Award to recognize people of positive influence in the society through unique services and solutions which they provide for nation building.

The merit award tilted League of Extraordinary Achievers Awards, (LEAA) scheduled for Dec. 12 will have in attendance a Legendary Nollywood star Francis Duru and among other notable dignitaries.

In a statement by Coordinator of the event, Adeyemi Adekunle, the Organizing secretary, Faith Thomas and the Event Coordinator, Joy Okoro, they said the event which will be held in ” STONEHEDGE HOTEL AND CONVENTION CENTER is expected to be a night filled with glitz and glamour with all industry moguls and entertainment enthusiasts as well deserving personalities and awardees are been carefully selected.”

According to them, “Legendary Nollywood star Francis Duru plays host to this maiden edition of the LEAA 2021 and we shall be awarding several categories such as man and woman of the year, male and female entrepreneur of the year, merchant of the year, government agency of the year, legislator of the year both federal and state and many more.”