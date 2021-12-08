President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the gruesome murder of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, of Dowen College, in Lagos, saying that those involved in the dastardly act must not go unpunished.

President Buhari, who described Sylvester as one of the nation’s bright youngsters doing excellently in school, bringing joy to the family, assured that the unfortunate incident would act as a trigger leading to a permanent solution to cultism and bullying in schools.

The President in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, commiserated with the family of the late lad and the Lagos State Government.

The statement read, “For several days now, the nation has been gripped by the news of the tragic incident at Dowen College, in Lagos with morbid details constantly emerging of how our young son, Sylvester Oromoni (Junior) met his death.

“President Muhammadu Buhari condemns the killing of Sylvester, one of our bright youngsters doing excellently in school, bringing joy to the family and if this incident is truly arising from bullying or cultism, the President assures that it must act as a trigger leading to a permanent solution to this recurring problem.

“I share the anger and grief up and down the country following this incident. On behalf of my family and I, and the government of the federation, I convey our heartfelt condolences to the Oromoni family, the government and people of Lagos State and give the firm assurance that this incident will be thoroughly investigated and the appropriate punishment meted out to all those who are culpable.”

The President urged the Police to continue the ongoing investigation until they get to the root of the matter in order for the law to take its course, assuring that justice will be done, no matter who is involved.

