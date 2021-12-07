.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Amin Amshi, an aspirant for the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), has said that those from the North East have suffered deaths, pain, and suffering which no set of other Nigerians had endured as a nation

The 28-year old indigene of Yobe State said that he has concluded plans to contest for the national youth leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) during its forthcoming election.

In a statement made available to Journalists in Kaduna, Amshi said he would like to take the opportunity of the popular belief that the future belongs to the youth to run for the office, now that that future has come.

“One thing I do know for sure though is that the future that they said belongs to the youth, that future has come. It is here. It is now.

“I ask you to trust me with your future as youths of the APC and Nigerians. My heart is sincere, and my intentions are true.

“I also ask that you join hands with me, that together we may unleash the fullness of Nigeria hidden in her young people.

“My firm and unshakable belief that the Nigerian youth is vastly underserved, underestimated, and underutilised in the Nigeria project informed my decision to run for the office of the National Youth Leader of APC to build on the commendable work done by the current leadership.

“I want to help build bridges between our youth and our elders, between young citizens and their leaders, between our genders and between youths of different ethnicities, faiths, and social classes.

“I want to help guide our youth within the party and in the nation at large to utilise their numbers, to coalesce their talents, aggregate their energy, navigate their differences, and ultimately unleash their power to birth the Nigeria of our dreams.

“If I am elected, I will work feverishly to rebuild the youth structure, party-wide.

I will collaborate with state and ward youth leaders nationwide to create an effective safety net for party members wherever there is an APC office anywhere in the nation.

“We will increase issues that affect them to the national leadership of the party and the government in a manner that takes governance to the grassroots and actualizes the people-centric model that the federal government desires but that has been hampered by weak subnational governmental systems. If we succeed at this task alone, the positive impact on the party will be immense.

“No one with a human heart can dismiss the deaths, pain, and suffering that we have endured as a nation over the past decade or so due to insecurity. I am native to Yobe, Borno and Adamawa states, so naturally, kidnapping, banditry, and terrorism stand roundly condemned by me.

“However, we must look at the remote causes and roots of our insecurity issues, many of which reached back to the past government, which ironically was led by the main opposition party, which, also ironically now claims to be able to do a better job than the current administration at tackling insecurity.

“There is a lot to be desired regarding our national security, but the APC has shown the greatest commitment to solving it. We shouldn’t let our grief and anger make us run back into the arms of the people who created most of these problems”. The statement said.

Vanguard News Nigeria