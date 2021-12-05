Nigeria did not record a single COVID-19 death on Saturday.

The country’s death toll to the pandemic still stands at 2,980.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated on Sunday, however, that the country recorded 54 new infections in seven states and the FCT on Saturday.

READ ALSO:IGP approves establishment of Special Desk for Persons with disability in Police Commands nationwide

The 54 new infections recorded on Saturday indicate a decrease of 143 from the 197 cases recorded on Friday.

The new infections were recorded in Lagos State (25), Oyo State (11), FCT (6), Kwara (3), Rivers (3), Bauchi (2), Delta (2), Kano State (1) and Ogun State (1).

Ekiti, Gombe, Ondo, Osun, Plateau, and Sokoto States did not report any new infection.

Total national infections now stand at 214,567.

Out of the 214,567 total national infections, 207,427 cases have been treated and discharged from hospitals.

The NCDC also stated that 3.6 million blood samples had been tested since the pandemic began.