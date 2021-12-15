By Chancel Sunday

The leader, Bomadi Legislative Assembly, Hon. Ebiyekefe Stow, has debunked the rumour that the emergency sitting scheduled on Tuesday was meant to impeach the council chairman, Mr William Angadi.

Stow, reacting to the viral rumour that had attracted attention of political bigwigs of the ruling Peoples Democracy Party, PDP, at the state level, Wednesday, said the the essence of the emergency sitting was to deliberate on important issues affecting our beloved council area.

He said: “I can feel the apprehension caused by the rumour that the suspended emergency sitting scheduled for Tuesday was meant to impeach the council chairman, Hon. William Angadi, which is not true.

“I want to categorically state here that there was no agenda to impeach Angadi or whoever, and I call on Bomadians to discard any fear or apprehension regarding this issue because it’s unfounded.

“I believe some of my colleagues might have been apprehensive at the instance of the memo sent to them, misconstruing it as an attempt to carry out impeachment proceedings, maybe as a result of their present depressed state.

“I want to also assure Bomadians that we’re resolute in the business of making laws that are beneficial to the people of the council area”.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA