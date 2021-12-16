In a determined bid towards ending the menace of Gender Based Violence and Harassment in world of work in Nigeria, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) with support from its partner, Solidarity Centre AFL-CIO have expanded its alliance and partnership with other stakeholders.

The NLC campaign has therefore been expanded to include more stakeholders from law enforcement and civil society organizations

According to the Congress, the need for an increased alliance is to amplify the voices, and advocacy against gender based violence and harassment (GBVH).

The Lagos State NLC Chairperson, Comrade Funmi Agnes Sessi made this call during an Alliance building and sensitization workshop for stakeholders working on gender based violence and harassment issues in Ikeja, Lagos.

Comrade Sessi explained that training is part of efforts to provide comprehensive protection against gender based violence and harassment to all workers irrespective of their contractual and union membership status.

According to her, the alliance building became necessary due to some of the difficulties workers were facing in some workplaces especially around accessing appropriate medicare and support from law enforcement agents.

Participants were drawn from various sectors of the economy ranging from formal to informal economy. The members of the Mile 12 International Market Ketu Anti-GBVH Task force and participants from other community groups, university and judiciary workers were in attendance.

Key stakeholders invited to the meeting who provided specialized training to participants include Nigeria’s foremost Sexual Assault Referral Center called Mirabel Center , the Gender Department/Family Support Units of the Nigeria Police Force and International Federation of Women Lawyers FIDA.

Participants were trained on first responder tips in situations of sexual assault.

They were also given tips on how to provide psychological first Aid by trying to calm survivor down, ensure survivor knows you believe their story, keep the survivor in a safe place, a place they will not suffer harm or hurt, report to the Police.