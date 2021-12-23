Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal have been urged to stop Eddie Nketiah from leaving on a free transfer at the end of the season, amid the uncertainty over the futures of Alexandre Lacazette and exiled former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

On just his third start this season, 22-year-old Nketiah bagged a stunning hat-trick in the 5-1 Carabao Cup quarter-final victory over Sunderland on Tuesday night.

The England youth international has played just 38 minutes of Premier League football this term, with all of his starts coming in the Carabao Cup.

ALSO READ: Al Ahly win CAF Super Cup

His lack of regular game time is why Nketiah rejected a recent contract offer from the Gunners and wants to leave at the end of the campaign.

With his contract expiring in 2022, Arsenal would be left with nothing but a measly tribunal fee if Nketiah stays in England.

When asked whether he turned down a new deal, the forward told Sky Sports: “Yeah. I am just eager to play football. That is my main ambition.

“I am here. I am under contract and as long as I play for Arsenal I am going to give my all and, if the manager needs me, I will be ready to help the team.”

Vanguard News Nigeria