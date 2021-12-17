In furtherance of its Corporate Social Responsibility, federal government apex brown water transportation regulatory agency, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), yesterday in Lagos, rolled out free life Jackets for Lagos boat operators.

In a brief ceremony at the popular Lagos marina jetty, the hub of water transportation activities to most Inland littoral destinations in Lagos, Engineer Sarat Lara Braimah, Area Manager, Niwa lagos, disclosed that over two thousand and five hundred life jackets, would be distributed directly to all boat Operators in the five heartbeats of lagos division.

She noted that with increased movements of people and goods expected at yuletide, the Niwa management under the watch of Dr George Moghalu, thought it expediant to profile and reach out to boat operators in Lagos who have shown commitment to adhering to the rules of engagement on water transportation in the state.

Engineer Sarat Lara Braimah, who personally ensured and participated in the distribution of life jackets to accredited boat operators at the marina jetty, enjoined beneficiaries to effectively put the quality hand made life jackets to use and advised that all worn out and poor standard life jackets, be discarded with immediate effect.

She further explained that the free life jackets distribution will be carried out in Badagry, Ikorodu, Epe, and Victoria island, adding that the gesture will become the fulcrum of support by Niwa management to all boat operators in Nigeria, and not just to Lagos operators alone, as part of strategic policy to ensure total compliance to Niwa operational guidelines on ” no life jacket, no boarding of boats” in the country.

Few of Operators, such as Lagos ferry, Sea Coach services and Texas connection ferry services expressed happiness with the Niwa management intervention, stating that the gesture will boost the confidence of passengers and operators alike, promising that all operators will put the new life jackets to use.

Since his appointment over two years ago, Dr George Moghalu, Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has proved beyond measure to improve the economy of water transportation in Nigeria, with boat operators leadership as critical partners.