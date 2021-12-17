By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Information Technology, NITDA, yesterday unveiled a new guideline for the introduction of Servicer Level Agreement, SLA into government information technology contracts.

The new guideline for SLA implementation was unveiled at this year’s Consumer Protection Forum and is expected to usher in quality and uniform standard of service delivery from contractors.



Declaring the forum titled “Inculcating the culture of Service Level Agreement in Government Information Technology Contracts”, open, the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Mal. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi said the newly drafted SLA guidelines for government IT contracts will spur compliance by IT vendors to better service delivery and ensure the protection of consumer rights.

The DG, who was represented by the Director, Standards, Guidelines and Framework, Oladeji Olawunmi said NITDA, under its mandate of regulation of the IT sector in Nigeria and in furtherance of one of its seven strategic pillars which is Developmental Regulation, is always seeking to ensure the efficient and effective delivery of IT products and services.

This, he said is more so because of the significant role IT has played in the economy in recent years, lifting the Nigerian economy out of recession and recording the highest growth rate in the 4th Quarter of 2020 (14.70%), hence, the need to protect consumers in the sector.

With the new guideline, he said NITDA intended to familiarize vendors and to develop the culture of the use and compliance to SLA guidelines when implementing government IT contracts.

‘‘Today, we are addressing a critical issue which emanated from our past consumer protection forum and subsequent complaints within the industry as a result of which NITDA has developed a Guideline for the Introduction of SLA into Government Information Technology Contracts.

‘‘We intend to familiarize you with the guidelines today through our experienced resource persons and we believe this will mark the beginning of compliance to better service delivery in the sector.

‘‘We are here to see why the lack of warranty and after sales service agreements on our IT products and service purchases have cost us so much, and also to see why a good contract should have an SLA to make provisions for downtime, warranty and after sales support.’’

Participants at the forum include: officers in charge of procurement and finance from various MDAs and also companies registered as IT companies by NITDA as well as legal professionals.

While calling for suggestions from participants on better ways to make the process a success, Abdullahi urged MDAs to continue to embrace the NITDA IT Clearance as a way of cutting cost of IT contracts.

The Consumer Protection Forum is a platform through which NITDA seeks to bring the consumers and vendors of IT products and services together in order to address areas of challenges in service delivery.

It is also an avenue to create awareness of Consumer rights on IT products and services to ensure efficient and effective service delivery.

At previous forums, the agency had used previous editions to address general IT related issues between consumers and service providers and this time is adopting a new approach of resolving specific issues that affect the sector.

A resource person at the event, Barr. Babatunde Bamigboye, said there was need for SLA agreement, understanding and a proper framework to guide the stakeholder in the award and execution of It contracts.

He said SLA was important in IT transactions because the outcome of transactions expected from each IT transaction may vary with the levels of service rendered under the transaction.

‘‘For use, this forum is about developing service level agreement for people in the industry so that everybody can know their commitment and can drive it to logical conclusion.

‘‘Participants are expected to deliberate elements of SLA and what is expected to enforce the SLA. Before now, there had been various levels of agreement but because time is dynamic, there has to be changes. Outcome of this meeting is for stakeholders to be more aware of the frontiers of the SLA,’’ he said.