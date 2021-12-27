By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers, NISafetyE, has begun moves to establish its chapters in the northern states of the country.

National Chairman-elect of NISafetyE, Mr. Akaninyene Ekong, who disclosed this to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, said he has formally made this known to the Emir of Kano State, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, when he paid a courtesy visit to him in his palace last week.

Ekong who said he was accompanied on the courtesy visit by a delegation of Safety Engineers, and Nigerian Society of Engineers Kano state branch, led by Tijjani Dayyabu,

expressed the belief that the expansion of NISafetyE would promote unity among its members across the country.

He particularly expressed happiness that the Emir of Kano welcomed their decision to establish NISafetyE chapters in the north

and assured them of his support and encouragement.

Ekong said, “On the 23rd December 2021, I led a delegation of Safety Engineers on a courtesy visit to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero in his palace. We sought the blessings of the Royal fathers as we are working towards establishing NISafetyE Chapters in the North.

“We want to expand the frontiers of Safety Engineering practice, hence our consideration of Kano State which is an industrial hub as a Chapter of NISafetyE’. The Emir was kind to accept to receive us at a very short notice, and assured us of his support.

“The royal father also assured that he will ensure northern Safety Engineers are incoporated in our institution, as this will help expand socio cultural cooperation,and promote unity of purpose of the institution”

Ekong said he had also requested the Emir to serve as a Royal Father of the Day at his investiture and swearing-in ceremony as the National Chairman of NISafetyE which would take place on February, 5, 2022 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.