NIMASA, Ministry of Agric partner to end illegal fishing

By Providence Adeyinka

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has sought partnership with Federal Ministry of Agriculture to curb illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities in Nigerian waters.

Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh who enlisted the additional support at a meeting with the Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Mahmood Abubakar, described IUU as threats to source of livelihood of legitimate fishing investors.

He also decried exposure of the marine environment to avoidable pollution through such illegal activities.

Jamoh explained that aside fighting piracy, sea robbery, oil theft and other maritime vices, the Deep Blue project, the nation’s digital maritime security architecture, also aims to prevent unlawful commercial activities like unregulated fishing in Nigeria’s waters.

According to Jamoh, NIMASA’s eyes are also focused on preventing marine pollution which threatens aquatic life and jobs of trawler operators who have the requisite permits from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to embark on commercial fishing.

Expressing readiness to work with NIMASA, the Minister of Agriculture said, “We are very much ready to put together a formidable team that would work with the Deep Blue project and we have the capacity of experienced staff that can participate and bring additional push to the project.

“We are aware of some of the issues concerning illegal fishing and already the ministry and department officials are doing something about that.

“I can assure the NIMASA that we will get that put together soon”, the minister said.

Vanguard News Nigeria