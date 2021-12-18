Nigeria’s STEM Education is Collapsing Under Poor Funding — UI Researcher Warns

Mary Oluwatoyin Ajani, an expert in educational management specialising in Economics of Education at the University of Ibadan. Her research focuses on education financing, STEM education development, and policy impact evaluation.

A recent study by Ajani has shed light on the chronic underfunding and uncontrolled enrolment in Nigeria’s education system, warning that both factors are silently eroding the foundation of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education in the country. Drawing from a data-rich investigation spanning 26 years, Ajani’s study revealed that while Nigeria has increased enrolment in STEM-related subjects, it has not matched this surge with commensurate funding, leading to a sharp decline in educational quality.

“Nigeria currently spends only 0.76% of its Gross National Product (GNP) on education,” she notes, “compared to South Africa’s 7.9%, Kenya’s 6.5%, or even Ghana’s 4.4%.”

This disparity in funding, according to the report, is responsible for inadequate infrastructure, overpopulated classrooms, underpaid teachers, and under-equipped science laboratories, all of which undermine performance in STEM-related subjects, particularly Mathematics, which forms the core of STEM education.

Ajani’s research found that as more students are enrolled in STEM subjects at the secondary school level, their performance in key subject areas like Mathematics tends to decline in the short term. However, increases in education funding have only produced slight improvement, again highlighting the inadequacy of existing allocations.

While the number of students sitting for WAEC’s Mathematics examination soared over the years, their performance did not improve significantly, raising questions about the effectiveness of budget allocations and teaching strategies. The study suggests that more students are being enrolled in science and technology subjects without adequate preparation, which, as the researcher stated, is like building a skyscraper on sand.

Interestingly, Ajani’s study also identified two key policy moments, in 2000 and 2004, which positively impacted STEM education, albeit briefly. These years coincided with the transition to civilian rule and the signing of the Universal Basic Education (UBE) Act, respectively. The introduction of UBE, with its focus on compulsory basic education, temporarily improved enrolment and performance in mathematics, but the momentum was not sustained. “There was an initial boost in outcomes,” Ajani noted, “but without a consistent increase in funding and proper policy follow-through, the gains evaporated.”

Therefore, Ajani recommends increased funding for STEM, better regulation of enrolment to match available resources, and policy stability across political administrations. She urges policymakers to see STEM not just as a curriculum category but as the foundation of Nigeria’s future competitiveness in a global knowledge economy. She further emphasises that without this alignment, Nigeria risks producing more graduates who are poorly equipped for innovation, especially in high-demand sectors like engineering, information technology, and medical sciences.

At a time when global economies are built on technology, data, and scientific breakthroughs, Nigeria cannot afford to ignore its STEM foundation. “A nation that fails to fund the sciences is choosing to fall behind,” she warns. “We must stop treating STEM as an optional track. It is the engine of national development,” she said. “The question is not; can we afford to invest in STEM? — It is can we afford not to?”