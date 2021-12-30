.. Restates call for Igboho, Kanu’s release from detention

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Oodua Progressives Union, OPU, African chapter, on Thursday, insisted that Nigeria’s progress is tied to regionalism just as it urged President Muhammadu Buhari to go into the new year with renewed hope and determination to save Nigeria from possible disintegration.

Rising from its annual Summit held via zoom meeting, the OPU in a communique, expressed worry that the trajectory of the Nigerian nation since independence had triggered growing concerns from the various ethnic nationalities that make up the nation.

The summit was the theme titled: “The struggle for nation building”.

In his opening remarks, the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, who is also the global convener of the group, said: “Nigeria is creeping badly. For over six decades of its nationhood, the country has never built a nation where peace and justice reigns.

Today, every ethnic nationalities that make up the country are crying for justice.

“In Nigeria for example, there are some factors that hindered the struggle for nation building . And some of these factors include poor justice system,bad leadership, poor legislation and corruption.

“But to save Nigeria, we must go back to regionalism where all the federating units grow and develop at their own pace.We must also discourage regional and religious sentiment as it affects the process of nation building. We must rid the country of corrupt leaders.”

Also speaking, African Union Coordinator, Mr Oluwasegun Ogunpitan, restated the urgent need to reinvent the glory of the Yoruba race, saying it is the responsibility of the group to promote the Yoruba language across the world.

The OPU also restated the call for the release of detained Yoruba Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Igboho and that of the leader of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu and other agitators from detention.

Ogunpitan said: “It is our duty to save the Yoruba language from going into extinction Yoruba language is one of the most important aspects of our culture and it remains one of the most important legacies that we can hand over to the next generations.”

The guest lecturer, Dr. Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu, from Department of History and Diplomatic Studies, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, argued that the British philosophy was not to create a nation, but to create a system a cosmetic arrangement that would later triggered ethnic conflicts and agitations.

He said: “The widespread agitation was directed to an entity called Nigeria.

The post-colonial issues that brought Nigeria to its kneels was as a result of the injustice, nepotism corruption and abuse of human rights, however, to build a nation, we must go back to the roots of the problem.”