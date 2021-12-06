It was celebration galore yesterday at the Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry in Warri as the founder of the church, Billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin donates N40,000,000.00 cash to about 200 widows of Nigerian fallen heroes in Defence and Police Forces.

The donation, coming under the church’s Socio-Economic Development and Empowerment programme attracted positive reactions from the public, including people who urged other leaders to emulate the good work of the prophet.

Known for charity, this current gesture is one of many succour of the Warri based prophet to many Nigerians. The prophet had provided about N1 billion in support of Covid-19 palliative while just last week providing millions of naira to nollywood actors and actresses, NYSC members as well as donations that take sex workers off the street.

While also standing by as spiritual backup to the oppressed in the society, Fufeyin’s donation to wives of fallen armed forces men came that at time of economic distress.

Most Nigerians, who made comments on the development on social media platforms compared the prophet to the late founder of Synagogue Church, TB Joshua, adding that the prophet trailed the laid down principles of Jesus Christ.

In his reaction,@Buntun10, in fact urged President Muhammadu Buhari to make the prophet humanitarian minister, stressing that there’s need for the government to copy what the church is doing in its humanitarian approach, with so many Nigerians living below poverty line, Fufeyin is not only preaching the Word of God but also demonstrating it as it was done in the days of Jesus Christ, when Jesus was healing the people and as well doing good.

This is indeed commendable and worthy of emulation for moving the kingdom of God forward, another follower, @chomlove said.

Some of the beneficiaries became very emotional and couldn’t hold back the tears as the man of God remembered them in their forgotten state with genuine love.

While appreciating the gesture, the widows commended the cleric’s humility, love for humanity, religious tolerance and embrace of all ethnicity.