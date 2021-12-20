Nigerians youths are capable of leading the country’s march into rapid development according to the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Patricia and serial entrepreneur, Oyemonlan Benjamin Oseoje, better known as Trillbjm.

One of the new-generation digital entrepreneurs and an active player in the fintech sector, Trillbjm who is the co-founder of Billerpay, a crypto payment platform, avowed that many young Nigerians are acquiring cutting-edge digital skills and are knowledgeable in emerging technologies and can match their counterparts in other parts of the world.

Widely acknowledged as a software engineer, Trillbjm, who has been acclaimed “Africa’s youngest CTO” in the fintech sector, further avowed: “We presently have a lot of tech entrepreneurs, software developers and other tech-inclined professionals who are having a multiplier effect on the economy by driving the wide adoption of technology in this part of the world. Therefore, we can look forward to an explosion of innovation in the digital economy in the years ahead.”

Trillbjm, an alumni of the University of Lagos, has an associate degree from the University of Michigan and is currently running his postgraduate degree at the University of Nexford, a next-generation, online university based in Washington DC.

He also avowed that Nigerian youths are eager to contribute their quota to the development of their fatherland. “My plan is to facilitate the wide adoption of technology here in this part of the world and build my country’s economy and people,” he said.

He called on government to provide an enabling environment for young people to thrive and put their resourcefulness and creativity to work instead of migrating abroad and serving the development purposes of other countries.

“A lot of our youths are leaving this country taking with them valuable skills and knowledge that the country needs to take the quantum leap in its development stride,” Trillbjm affirmed.