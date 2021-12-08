Obii Pax-Harry

An award winning book, ‘Prophetic Engagement: Issachar Mandate,’ written by a Nigerian, Obii Pax-Harry, has been adopted as a recommended text for master’s degree programme in women leadership by two American universities, Wagner University, Pasadena and Shiloh University.

Obii, a barrister and solicitor of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and of the UK now clergy had been earlier invited by Wagner University as a visiting lecturer in April 2021 in recognition of the award winning book. This would not be a first time for Obii Pax-Harry, who was a panelist in 2018 at the student-driven Harvard Kennedy School of Government African Development Conference alongside keynote speakers, notably presidents of Ghana, Mali and Nigeria’s Minister for Power, Babatunde Fashola.

According to a statement issued by Nehemiah Resource Centre, Abuja on Tuesday, 7 December 2021, ‘Prophetic Engagement: Issachar Mandate’ is the first book in the Christian genre to be adopted as a recommended text by the academia in the United States.

The statement said the book won the Fred Grossmith’s award six weeks out of press in 2006. Nearly 16 years post publishing, the book is still making impact.

The full statement reads:

“The book, which was originally published by Destiny Image Europe in 2005, has been translated into Spanish, Korean and Portuguese as well as three Nigerian languages, Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa.

“In addition, the School of Government and Politics (SOGP), which is an arm of the Nehemiah Apostolic Resource Centre set up by Apostle Pax-Harry, has entered into a strategic partnership with Wagner University and their partners, Shiloh University for scholarship opportunities for Nigerians who wish to pursue further studies in the USA.

“Born to a respected educationist father, Mr Nathan Okeoma Ejiogu OON, and an entrepreneur mother, Madam Esther Ejiogu known for her genius mind, Obii is a chip off the old block who believes education is in her bloodline.

“She has served in the UK, Africa and the USA for over two decades, at various leadership levels, including the media, serving as an executive member on the Christian Broadcasting Council of Great Britain, and as a member, Editorial Advisory Board of Sundiata Post.

“Her leadership skill was recognised in the USA as early as year 2002 when she became the European lead of a Minnesota-based Christian network of licensed and ordained women ministers. She currently serves on the leadership team of the global network ‘A Company Of Women (ACW), catering to women leaders from the seven continents of the world.

Obii is the founder of ‘Rebuilding Lives Project’, a non-profit recognised by the American government on her register of faith-based organisations. Obii was also recognised in year 2020 as one of 100 must influential women in Nigeria.

“She leads Nehemiah – a leadership development organisation that has trained and deployed several Nigerians into key areas of society from the legislature, to entertainment, media, education, women development etc. Obii is recognised for youth development initiatives through a syndicated mentoring programme that cross pollinates diaspora youth and home based youth. A purpose designed youth training institute – Nehemiah Institute is set to launch early 2022.

“Another laudable programme through NARC is the Justice League, a correctional services initiative focused on prisons reform and inmates rehabilitation. Justice League of the Nehemiah Centre led by a former attorney general of Cross Rivers, Nella Endem (SAN) and Mrs Yetunde Fawinhim has 20 lawyers working pro-bono and has secured the release of 37 inmates since its operation began in June 2021.”