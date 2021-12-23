By Victoria Ojeme

founder and CEO of the Albino Foundation Mr Epelle Jake has receives the Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law 2021

A symbol of the common values shared by Germany and France, the Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law was created in 2016 by the foreign ministers of both countries.

For this fifth edition of the prize, 45 candidates were selected by French and German embassies from all over the world. After a strict selection process, only 15 personalities were selected, including Mr Jake Epelle for Nigeria. This is the third time a candidate from Nigeria has been selected after Ms Grace OSAKUE (2017 edition) and Ms Amina HANGA (2019 edition).

Mr Epelle is the founder and CEO of the Albino Foundation established in 2006 which addresses the untold challenges of people living with albinism in Nigeria, Africa and the world at large. Serving on various UN and African Union committees, Mr Epelle is an expert advocate and tireless human rights activist:

The Franco-German award was presented to Mr Epelle at a reception at the Residence of the French Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E. Emmanuelle Blatmann on Monday 13 December, during which she remarked that this award show shows the exceptional vitality of Nigerians, who sometimes devote, with passion, their entire lives to a cause, braving all the dangers to which they are sometimes exposed.

“Jake Epelle is one of these extraordinary men. Starting from nothing, he managed to change mentalities and fight for those whose rights are often flouted, thanks to his unfailing will and courage.”

Also in attendance was the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Birgitt Ory and also the Deputy Ambassador, Mr Martin Huth, who created this award in 2014.

Surrounded by Family, Friends and Colleagues, Mr Jake Epelle restated his commitment to relentlessly tackling the unspeakable challenges of people living with albinism.