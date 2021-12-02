By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Over 421 youths across Nigeria, have been given equipment worth N50 million by the Nigerian Breweries PLC.

The NB Plc said it has paid N330 Billion tax to Federal Government in the last five years.

The Corporate Affairs Manager in-charge of the north, Kabiru Kassim disclosed this during an interview with Journalists at the Kaduna Stakeholders Interactive Forum held in Hotel Seventeen, Kaduna.

He said “we have done a lot of engagement this year which include initiation of empowerment program which at the end of October, we did the passing out ceremony. We empowered 128 youth within Makera and kakuri in Kaduna state on areas of phone repairs, graphics design, digital design marketing, vulcanizing, barbing and make up”.

“We have 421 youth trained and empowered by Nigerian Breweries across the country with about 50 million worth of engagement and equipments”.

Kassim noted that the empowerment is part of the company’s social responsibility, saying that NB considered unemployed youths.

He also said that NB has donated exams hall worth 20 million in Yola , Adamawa state for the Maltina Teachers Award of the year.

” We have also paid N1.36 billion taxes to Kaduna state government “.

During his presentation, the Regional Business Manager, Kaduna business unit, Uchenna Ogbozor said ” 65% of our raw material locally are sourced from the north”.

He thanked Kaduna state government for creating an enabling environment for Nigerian Breweries.