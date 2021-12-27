By Providence Adeyinka

The Board of Directors of Nigerian Breweries Plc, has announced the appointments of Asue Ighodalo and Juliet Anammah as new Non-Executive Directors.

In a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX, signed by the Company Secretary/ Legal Director, Uaboi Agbebaku, the Company stated that the appointments of the duo take effect from January 1, 2022.

Ighodalo who brings over 35 years of experience as a practicing lawyer, comes to the board as a Non-Executive Director, while Anammah, with 30 years of experience covering a wide range of sectors including Consumer Goods, Marketing sits on the board as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

Ighodalo; a recognized leading figure in Corporate Nigeria currently sits on the boards of several reputable organizations, including the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, as Chairman, and Sterling Bank Plc, as Chairman.

Anammah is currently the Chief Sustainability Officer of Jumia, serves on the boards of several local and international organizations, including Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc and Imperial Logistics, South Africa.

According to the notice, the board is glad to welcome Mr. Ighodalo and Mrs. Anammah to the team and look forward to the wealth of experience, exposure, and knowledge both will be adding to the Board and the Company.

“Nigerian Breweries Plc (“the Company”) hereby informs the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of the following appointments to the company’s Board of Directors (“Board”) effective 1st of January 2022″, reads the statement.