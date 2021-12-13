….Says it is a diplomatic row, we are waiting for directives from the Aviation Ministry

By Lawani Mikairu

There are indications that the federal government is preparing to react appropriately to the latest move by United Arab Emirates, UAE, to ban any passenger with Nigerian passport from going to Dubai, UAE.

When Vanguard contacted the Ministry of Aviation on the latest directives by UAE to foreign airlines not to bring Nigerian passport holders to their country, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ministry, Dr James Odaudu said he was very busy.

Feelers from the Ministry as at the time of filing this report indicate that the federal government is preparing a comprehensive response to the UAE latest onslaught.

Also speaking with Vanguard, the General Manager Corporate Affairs, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Sam Adurogboye said the civil aviation regulator is waiting for directives from the Ministry of Aviation.

“This is a diplomatic row between Nigeria and United Arab Emirates. It is within the purview of the Ministry of Aviation to react and give directives to NCAA. We are waiting for the directives from the Ministry,” Adurogboye told Vanguard.

